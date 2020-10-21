Cooking With Chef Hermann: Chilled Soba Noodle Bowl with Cucumbers and Sesame

Chilled Soba Noodle Bowl with Cucumbers and Sesame

Ingredients:

2 small pickling cucumbers, sliced on bias

12 oz. cooked soba noodles

¼ C sesame oil

6 TB soy sauce

2 tsp sugar

3 TB rice vinegar

1 TB lime juice

½ tsp of Gochujang

½ C toasted sesame seeds

2 TB tahini

1/3 C scallions, sliced on bias

Scallion leaves

Directions:

In bowl place noodles, cucumbers and scallions.

In separate bowl: mix together the soy sauce, sugar, rice vinegar, Gochujang, lime and 2 TB sesame oil, set aside.

In food processor, pulse together the sesame seeds and tahini. Slowly drizzle in the soy sauce mixture.

Pour the dressing over the noodles and chill. Sprinkle with cilantro and sesame seeds to serve.