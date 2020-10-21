Breast Cancer Survivor Shares Her Story and Advice for Others

Sara Linder was just 38 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She actually felt the lump in her breast during a self-exam, and it was never picked up on a mammogram once she went to the doctor. Plus, since mammograms are not recommended until age 40, this was something that was not on Sara’s radar.

Now, almost to her five year remission mark in November, Sara has a message for other women and even men when it comes to knowing your body, your family history, and the importance of a healthy physical and mental lifestyle.

Also a health coach for Priority Health in Grand Rapids, Sara understands how health and wellness go hand in hand, especially with a disease like cancer.

To see more about Sara’s personal story and her personal message she shared with us, check out the Zoom interview from above.