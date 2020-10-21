Area Chef Teaches Life Cooking Skills at Morey Flex Tech High School

Knowledge is power, especially in the kitchen! A local chef by the name of Steve Rudoni is sharing his expertise with those in the Shepard community by offering a weekly cooking class held at the Morey Flex Tech School. This class will be every Monday through December and students of all ages and skill levels are invited to learn about knife safety, seafood, sauces, kitchen hacks, best practices, etc. Chef Steve Rudoni says, “I want people to feel confident and secure in their kitchen and happy. That is why I want to teach.”

Cooking doesn’t have to be complicated. Chef Steve is teaching confidence in the kitchen by getting students involved in every step of the process. Dan Rudoni, a class participant says, “I think you retain a little bit more if you’re actually hands-on than just listening and reading— if you get your hands in there moving I think it sinks in a little bit more when you’re learning.”

If you are interested in taking this class or learning more, click here.