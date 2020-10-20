Why is Michigan Key in the 2020 Presidential Race?

The Biden and Trump campaigns have zeroed in on Michigan. Both campaigns held several events here in just the last few days.

It gives clear indication that both believe Michigan is key for them to win the White House.

How important is winning Michigan for either campaign?

“It’s critical,” said North Central Michigan College political science professor Scott LaDeur.

“The president’s campaign believes he needs to ramp up enthusiasm and energy among his voters if he has any chance of carrying the state again,” LaDeur said.

“The Biden campaign believes the most effective and efficient strategy to the White House is to win all the states Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and then carry Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin,” LaDeur said.

He says it’s not just about Michigan’s 16 Electoral College votes but, our unique demographics.

It can be a key to how other battleground states will land.

“There’s a lot of correlation between those states so if you’re the Biden campaign, you’re thinking it I can win one or two or these I might knock the third one down,” LaDeur said. “If you’re the president, you’re concerned about losing any of these because you believe that if you lose one, maybe two, you’ll lose all three because results are so correlated.”

He says to expect more campaign visits, and more ads in these final weeks.

“You’re going to get a lot of action over the next 10 to 12 days,” LaDeur said.