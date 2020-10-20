Wexford Co. Crash with Semi Kills Driver of Pickup Truck

Someone died after a pickup truck and semi crashed northeast of Mesick.

Deputies responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of M-37 and 16 Road.

The sheriff’s department says the pickup truck was driving west on 16 Road and ran the stop sign, hitting the semi headed north.

The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

M-37 was shut down for more than four hours. Law enforcement continues to investigate.