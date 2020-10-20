Tech Tuesday: New Online Election Hub

Election Day is just two weeks away! Are you ready to cast your vote?

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the election resources we’ve put together to help you make an informed decision this year.

As Northern Michigan’s Election Leader, we want to make sure you have the most accurate election information at the tip of your finger.

That’s why we launched a new election hub on our website to help you learn about the candidates vying for your vote.

Just click the Election 2020 banner at the top of our homepage to access our online election hub featuring general election information and the latest election news.

Check out each candidates’ bio page for background information, take a look at the issues they are focusing their campaigns on, and find links to their official campaign websites.

We also have information on the top donors for each candidate, along with links for you to follow incoming campaign contributions.

Have questions about your voting options? Check out the election menu on the side for our interactive Voting in Michigan guide and vote by mail frequently asked questions.

We’ve also provided information on statewide ballot proposals, local school ballot proposals, resources to view your ballot and instruction on how to register to vote.

We’re constantly adding new tools to our online election hub, so make sure to check back frequently.

And make sure to follow us on election night. We’ll have a team gathering up-to-the-minute results for U.S., state and national races.