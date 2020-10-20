Taste the Local Difference: Market Basket in Beulah

We’re about halfway through fall here in Michigan. Which is plenty of time to still enjoy the seasonal harvests from our wonderful farmers and small food producers. In this edition of Taste the Local Difference, we visit the Market Basket in Beulah to explore their selection of fall goods and goodies, and how you can shop year-round at this local store.

“Market Basket has been around for 30 years,” mentioned owner, Cindy Frieswyk. “We’re a local market, and we do as much local produce as we possibly can”. According to Cindy, you can find in- season items like fresh flowers in the spring, cherries in the summer, and apple and pumpkins during the fall. Market Basket also contains goods like locally made honey, maple syrup, and jams. “We have beautiful baked goods in there as well as spices, meats, bulk items, snacks,” said Cindy.

To learn more about the Market Basket in Beulah, click here.

For more information on how to support and shop at local stores and farms, click here.