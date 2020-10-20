Secretary of State Updates on Absentee Ballot Number, Ban on Open Carry Firearms at Polls

With just 14 days until Election Day, the state continues to top records for absentee voting.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced more than 3 million absentee ballots have been requested, as of Tuesday.

So far, about 1.5 million have already been returned.

Benson says the state is on track to see about 2/3 of the electorate vote before Election Day.

Last week, Benson announced a ban on open carry firearms at the polls.

Some sheriffs have come out against the ban.

Benson says they’ve partnered with the state police and the attorney general’s office to enforce it.

“Of course, Michigan citizens have the right to bear arms and those with a license to carry a concealed weapon may continue to do so in places where that’s allowed,” Benson said. “This is not a ban on firearms, this is an effort to protect our voters from intimidation, threats and harassment on Election Day.”

Benson says the directive was also aimed to give election workers clarity and provide them with police as enforcement.