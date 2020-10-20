Oceana Co. Sheriff Searches for Missing Woman, Car Found at Pines Point

The Oceana County Sheriff says a woman is missing.

Lisa Casler, from Ottawa County, is believed to have gone hiking and birding in the Huron-Manistee National Forest.

The Oceana County Sheriff says it was called to investigate the 54-year-old’s whereabouts Monday afternoon. Her car was found at the Pines Point day use area, near Hesperia.

She may have been wearing a brown North Face jacket, blue jeans and hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.