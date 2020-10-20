New Hope Homeless Shelter Celebrates Start of Construction on New Facility

On Tuesday, people gathered at the New Hope Homeless Shelter in Cadillac to celebrate the start of construction on their new facility.

They wanted to take a moment to recognize all the support they have received from the community to get this project up and going.

Much of the work is being done by volunteers and most of the materials used have been donated to the project.

If you’re looking for a way to help, they still need volunteers and donations.

“We’re going to need some volunteers for Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday for the next four weeks to help out with finishing up on the roofing part and building the interior walls. And with that we are still looking for monetary donations too,” said Chris Crawley, Executive Director of the New Hope Center.

They hope to finish construction by the spring.