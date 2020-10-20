MTM On The Road: The Wooden Nickel Tour Continues in Houghton Lake

The Wooden Nickel Tour in Houghton Lake continues.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are taking a look at seven different businesses Tuesday morning.

Those include: Houghton Lake Dry Cleaners, Van Drie Home Furnishings, the Fox Den Restaurant inside the Northern Center, Lake House Meat and Deli, Tammy’s Bookworm, Spicer’s Boat City and Moose Jooce.

The tour all begins at Under the Windmill in Houghton Lake.

You’ll be supplied a bag of items including tickets with business names on them, a t-shirt and a bag.

Each business you check out will provide you with a wooden nickel and some are even offering some great deals! In case you’ve missed the first few tours our crew took, check them out here.