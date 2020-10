Midland Crashes on US-10 Cause Traffic Delays

If you are traveling in the Midland area Tuesday morning, there are some areas you are going to want to avoid.

Midland Central Dispatch says both east and westbound US-10 are seeing delays because of crashes.

They say between Stark and Eastman Roads, US-10 heading west is completely closed while the east lane is down to one lane.

They ask that you avoid the area if possible.

Details on the crashes are unknown at this time.