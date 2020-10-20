Michigan Secretary of State: Drop Off Absentee Ballot, Don’t Mail It

In Michigan, 1.5 million people have returned their absentee ballot for the November General Election.

The state is waiting for another 1.5 million absentee ballots that were sent out to be returned.

If you still have to turn in yours, the state says you should return it to your clerk instead of mailing it in to make sure it’s counted in time.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8 p.m. on Election Night and is counted.

She also urged people who still want an absentee ballot to request it in person instead of by mail.