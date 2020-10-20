Michigan Officials Report 1,586 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,586 new cases of the coronavirus and 22 additional COVID-19 deaths. Tuesday’s data includes one death identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 149,392 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,053 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 147,806 confirmed cases with 7,031 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 17, 109,539 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Farwell Area Schools says because of a probable case in the middle school, all sixth and seventh graders will be moving to online learning until Nov. 2.

They say siblings of sixth and seventh graders may still go to their respective schools so long as they remain asymptomatic or unless they were contacted by the health department.

Worldwide coronavirus cases have now surpassed the 40 million mark.

Hospitalizations in the U.S. are skyrocketing with more than 30 states seeing an increase.

Health experts say the predicted fall surge is now here in full force. Nationwide cases are growing to the highest levels we have seen since the middle of summer. And now major cities are once again starting to see outbreaks.

Chicago alone has had a 50% increase in cases in just the past two weeks.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Fauci, says it is important to follow safety guidelines despite many people feeling coronavirus fatigue.

“Universal wearing of masks, keeping a distance, avoiding congregant settings,” he said.

Although cases have surged, the overall death rate is on the decline. However, doctors still say we don’t have a firm grasp on the long-term impacts the virus may have.

The 48-hour deadline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to strike a deal on another round of stimulus relief is set to expire Tuesday night.

Both sides still have a lot of work to do, but say they are feeling more optimistic.

Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued to narrow their differences Monday.

But with a price tag as high as $2 trillion, the cost remains the largest issue separating Republicans and Democrats from reaching a deal.

Brian Morgenstern, White House deputy press secretary, says, “She’s laid down this, this sort of artificial deadline…So far, she’s been playing politics and just wanting to, you know, basically make working people continue to wait and suffer.”

On the other side, Democrat Rep. Val Demings says, “I believe that the speaker is going to hang in there and try to get the best relief for people who are suffering.”

The urgency to strike a deal comes at a time when unemployment levels are still high and small businesses could be in for a tough fall and winter.

Direct payments and enhanced unemployment insurance that helped keep families afloat have also ended.

