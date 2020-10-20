Mesick Man Charged with Third-Degree Sex Crimes
State police say they arrested an 18-year-old Wexford County man for sex crimes against an underage girl.
Devin Armstrong of Mesick is charged with one count of third-degree sex crimes.
In July, state police got a call about a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Troopers say they found the girl walking on M-115.
She told them she had sexual contact with Armstrong.
Armstrong turned himself in earlier this month.
He’ll be back in court next week.