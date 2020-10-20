MDARD Receives Federal Approval for Industrial Hemp Plan
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development received federal approval of its industrial hemp plan.
MDARD established the state’s first industrial hemp Ag Pilot Program back in 2019.
It allows farmers, processors and secondary education institutions to grow, handle, process and research industrial hemp.
With the USDA’s approval, Michigan’s program now complies with federal regulations.
Anyone interested in hemp program updates can register here.