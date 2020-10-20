Man Charged in Plot to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer Released From Wisconsin Jail

A man charged with plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been released from a Wisconsin jail.

51-year-old Brian Higgins was released Monday night after posting $10,000 cash bail.

Officials say Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, was part of a group conducting surveillance for the kidnapping plot.

Higgins was arrested Thursday and charged on suspicion of material support in an act of terrorism. He was the eighth person charged in the kidnapping plot.

Officials say the plotters planned to storm Michigan’s state Capitol building and kidnap officials, including Whitmer.