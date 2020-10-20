Living Right: Be Beautiful, Be Yourself

October is Down syndrome awareness month.

Although one in every 700 babies is born with it, Down syndrome is the least funded major genetic condition by the National Institutes of Health.

Today’s Living Right shows how one woman is bringing together thousands of people to change that.

People with Down syndrome have a radically different disease spectrum.

Their chances of getting Alzheimer’s and certain leukemia are high, while the likelihood of getting a solid tumor or suffering a heart attack is low.

That’s why more research is necessary to understand the impact of Down syndrome.

