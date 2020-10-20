Kalkaska Downtown Project Moving Forward for Opening in Spring

The Kalkaska downtown development project is in its final stages, with many of their improvements already built.

The redevelopment project is centered around the railroad that runs through the village.

Construction is almost finished on a food truck court, a garden area, a pavilion with space to seat 200 people, and a kitchen.

Downtown Kalkaska will also now have a clock tower with LED information signs for upcoming events and emergencies.

Kalkaska DDA Director Cash Cook says villagers have enjoyed seeing the project in person and hopes it will bring more development to the downtown area.

“It brings a beatification project that hopefully is going to kick start even more pride in our community and help develop the downtown,” Cook said. “We’ve already had several buildings get purchased and are being renovated and it’s just adding that touch that, OK, this is a place where people want to be.”

The DDA expects to have a grand opening celebration this spring.