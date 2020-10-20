Jill Biden, Eric Trump Campaign Across Michigan for Final Votes

Two weeks to go until Election Day and it still isn’t clear which way Michigan and her 16 electoral votes are going to go in the Presidential race.

That has made Michigan a focal point for both campaigns and it continued Tuesday with major party family members campaigning.

Tuesday morning Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced at 1.5 million Michiganders have already voted but they’re expecting more than 5 million to cast their ballots. That means there are still a lot of opinions out there to possibly change and that’s why both campaigns are yet again hitting Michigan hard, with two weeks to go until Election Day.

“This great state of Michigan could decide our future for generations to come,” said Jill Biden at a canvassing event in Madison Heights.

The former vice president’s wife Jill Biden and the president’s son Eric Trump squared off in the Mitten State, rallying up support.

“The greatest economy, the lowest unemployment, the lowest African-American unemployment, the lowest Hispanic unemployment, the lowest female unemployment, the lowest youth unemployment,” said Eric Trump at his rally in Lansing.

The younger Trump touted his dad’s record while Mrs. Biden pushed for change.

“We’re coming together and we’re lifting up each other,” said Biden, “We’re finding that our differences are precious and our similarities are infinite.”

With confidence brimming from both parties, one stated the ride may never end.

“We will get four more years I promise you,” said Trump, “Okay, we’re going to get 12 more years too guys, we’re gonna get 12 more years.”

The other looking to wake up to a new world on November 4th.

“You see the headlines you’ve been waiting for,” said Biden, “Trump is fired.”

After a furious week and a half of surrogates crossing the state Wednesday is going to be much quieter but there are plans for a visit from vice president Mike Pence in Oakland County on Thursday.