Good Reads from Brilliant Books: ‘Triumff’ by Dan Abnett

Perilous adventures, sword fights, magic, and much more. Our friend from Brilliant Books in Traverse City, Anthony Ascione shows us how these ingredients were used to make a blockbuster- worthy book.

From one of the creators of the hit comic series, Guardians of the Galaxy, Dan Abnett is no stranger to writing whimsical and adventurous tales with very funny and “punny’ dialogue. Back in 2009, he released a book based on an alternate reality that takes place in 2010, called Triumff. In Anthony’s rundown of the book, he mentions that in this 2010 “Queen Elizabeth the 30th is on the throne, and there are people who don’t want her on the throne. So, she is subjected to a conspiracy to end her reign. One of the conspirators may or may not be a man called Sir Triumff, and he sets out on a quest to prove his innocence”.

Anthony recommends this book for young adult readers, and who love big-budget movies. “It’s full of magic and swordplay, and I think anyone who is a fan of blockbusters, lots of action, comedy, and magic – you’re going to enjoy this book”.

