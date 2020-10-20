General Motors to Invest More Than $150 Million in Michigan Plants

General Motors says it plans to invest more than $150 million in five plants across Michigan.

$100 million of that investment will go to this plant in Delta Township just outside of Lansing.

It will go toward building the next generation of the GMC Acadia.

The Delta Township plant used to build the Acadia, but GM moved the car to Tennessee in 2016.

Now, it’s coming back to Michigan.

Built in 2006, the Delta Township site also builds the Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse.

General Motors is also investing $32 million in the Flint assembly plant for future production of Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, $17 million in the Romulus propulsion plant, $3.5 million in the Orion assembly plant, and an additional $750 thousand investment at GM’s site in Brownstown Charter Township.