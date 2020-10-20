Former Boyne Falls Clerk Charged with Embezzling from Village

A former Boyne Falls village clerk is facing a felony charge for embezzling from the village.

Debra Taylor is charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee.

According to court documents, Taylor failed to deposit all of the money she took in for village water payments multiple times from 2014 to 2019 .

Court documents alleged it happened 11 times, totaling nearly $3,000.

If convicted, Taylor could spend 5 years in jail and face a $10,000 fine.