Doppler 9&10 STEM – Weather Station: Rain Gauge

Are you a weather fanatic? Do you like science and data? Then we have a series of experiments for you. Let’s start making a weather station for your backyard. Since we have been dealing with plenty of wet weather over the past few weeks, it is time we show you how to make your very own rain gauge, so you will be able to see how much rain you get next time you get a rainstorm. Let the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team know how much rain you saw in your backyard!

What you need:

2-Liter Pop Bottle

Scissors

Masking Tape

Permanent Marker

Rocks/Marbles/Pebbles

Ruler in inches

How to:

Drink your favorite pop! Clean out a pop bottle and take the label off Cut the pop bottle near the top into two pieces. (Originally where the top of the label was) Place rocks/marbles or some sort of solid object, that way your rain gauge does not fall over Put the ruler inside the pop bottle and line it up with the side of your bottle Mark every 0.10″ (a tenth of an inch) until you reach the top of your bottom half of your bottle Once you are done labeling the bottle, tap the top of the pop bottle, upside down (funnel down) into the bottom part of your pop bottle Place your new rain gauge outside and measure how much rain you get in your backyard next rainstorm This is the start of your own weather station at home. Make sure you come back for more experiments to add to your at-home weather station

If your kiddos try this experiment, send us photos of you and your experiment and you might get to see it during weather on The Four on Tuesdays and Thursdays!

Make sure you tune in every Tuesday and Thursday for a New 9&10 STEM. Send us an email at weather@9&10news.com or find us on Facebook and at Doppler 9&10 Weather Team if you have a weather question or want something in science explained! It does not have to be weather-related! Anything Science or math-based we’ve got you! You can always get the latest forecast on 9and10news.com/weather as well as interact with us on social media!

