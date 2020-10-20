COVID-19’s Predicted Fall Surge Comes in Full Force 

Worldwide coronavirus cases have now surpassed the 40 million mark.

Hospitalizations in the U.S. are skyrocketing with more than 30 states seeing an increase.

Health experts say the predicted fall surge is now here in full force. Nationwide cases are growing to the highest levels we have seen since the middle of summer. And now major cities are once again starting to see outbreaks.

Chicago alone has had a 50% increase in cases in just the past two weeks.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Fauci, says it is important to follow safety guidelines despite many people feeling coronavirus fatigue.

“Universal wearing of masks, keeping a distance, avoiding congregant settings,” he said.

Although cases have surged, the overall death rate is on the decline. However, doctors still say we don’t have a firm grasp on the long-term impacts the virus may have.