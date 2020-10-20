Child Rescued After Abduction from Wisconsin, Found in Kingsley

A boy who was abducted in Wisconsin has been found safe in Grand Traverse County.

The boy had been missing since mid-July.

Troopers from the Cadillac post and deputies with Grand Traverse County made the arrest at a home on Pearl Street in Kingsley around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Police say a tipper saw the missing boy on Facebook and thought the child and father were staying in the home.

The father, Mark Petrick, was immediately arrested after the boy was confirmed to be the missing child.

Troopers say Petrick lied about his name and was “uncooperative” during arrest. He is now being held in the Grand Traverse County jail.

The child has been safely returned home.