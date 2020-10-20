Charges Against Downstate Barber Who Defied State Coronavirus Restrictions Dropped

Misdemeanor charges against a Michigan barber who defied Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus regulations have been dropped.

The Shiawassee County prosecutor is dropping the case against Karl Manke because of the recent Michigan Supreme Court decision about the governor’s powers.

Barbershops and salons were closed until June 15, but Manke reopened in early May.

State regulators are still trying to revoke his barber’s license. A hearing is set for next month.