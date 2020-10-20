Big Brothers Big Sisters Seeks 30 Bigs in 30 Days

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan is in need of new mentors for its program, especially during this pandemic.

The nonprofit is looking to reach a goal of 30 Bigs in 30 days during the month of October. Bigs are adult volunteers who spend about 4 to 6 hours a month with mentees doing activities they both enjoy.

They have 22 mentors signed up so far and are still looking for eight more people to meet their goal. Director of Mentoring Krista Goldman says it’s rewarding to work with younger generations.

“They are in need of somebody to help develop their skills and provide them encouragement, give them hope, introduce them to opportunities,” Goldman said. “It’s very easy to do, it doesn’t take as much time as they might think and they can sincerely impact a child and their future by doing so.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan has 6,000 children in its service area in need of a mentor and about 70 kids on a waitlist.