Soo Brewing Company Needs Help Identifying Break-In Suspects

The Soo Brewing Company in Sault Ste. Marie says a group of people broke into their business and helped themselves.

They’re now asking for your help identifying the suspects.

Soo Brewing says around 4 p.m. Saturday, a group came in when they were closed.

They say the lights were off and no employees were around.

The group helped themselves to beer, pop and even went through their gear closet.

Soo Brewing Company says the group also invited kids inside.