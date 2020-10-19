Shape Up North, TCAPS Receive Grant Money to Create Healthy School Community

A $20,000 grant will help students stay healthy in the Traverse City area.

Traverse City Area Public Schools partnered with Shape Up North.

Shape Up North is a collaboration between Munson Healthcare and area businesses and organizations.

They hope to create systemic changes, all based on physical, emotional and nutritional needs of students and staff.

Before COVID-19 hit, TCAPS’s Wellness Committee conducted a study on their students’ wellness.

Now, in the midst of the pandemic, they noticed a change in their needs.

“Everybody’s focus really moved towards the social and emotional needs of our students and our staff. And with the data we had pre-pandemic, the thought process was; wouldn’t it be interesting to study now post pandemic what the needs are, how those needs are changing,” said Dr. Cindy Berck, Executive Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations.

TCAPS will spend the next few months assessing the changes and will create new policies to meet their needs.