Sanford Business Owners Excited for the Future

“Moving forward with looking at the future rather than just trying to cleanup from the past"

The village of Sanford is starting to come back to life, only five months after a catastrophic flood swept through the area.

“Then after the cleanup, it was like a ghost town,” says Denny Sian, owner of the Sanford Hardware Store.

The Red Oak Restaurant has been a part of Kevin Ayotte’s family for 47 years.

In May, eight feet of water rushed through his family’s restaurant destroying everything inside and out.

Now Ayotte says it’s time to build a new beginning:

“The original building was built in 1963, so there was some renovating that needed to be done. Going this route wasn’t really what we wanted to do, but it is going to be updated.”

The Red Oak isn’t the only downtown business starting over. Sanford Hardware is also about to rebuild after having to demolish their old building.

“And soon it’s going to be right here, we’re getting ready to break ground,” says Sian. “On the plus side, we’re going to have a new building and they’re going to be really nice buildings that Three Rivers have designed for us and should be a really good start for us now, a new start.”

Chris Moultrup with Three Rivers Corporation is helping business owners like Sian and Ayotte rebuild and reimagine their futures.

“It was important for us to at least do something, not only clean up the debris but rebuild it stronger than it was before,” says Moultrup.

And just five months after flooding devastated their community, Village President Dolores Porte says Sanford is looking stronger than ever.

“It’s exciting to have the town come back and to see people in the streets and to see traffic come through and to be doing business down here again,” says Porte.