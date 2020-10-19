Petoskey Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Father

We have an update in what police say is the first homicide case in Petoskey in 14 years.

Joel Wheatley pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide charges.

The Petoskey man was back in court last week after his father was found dead back in May.

Police were called to a home on Arlington Avenue in Petoskey for a wellness check in May.

Court documents say Joel Wheatley was sitting in the home when police arrived.

Police found Wheatley’s father, Jack, dead with his head beaten in.

According to court documents, Wheatley told police he had beaten his father with a wooden baseball bat.

Wheatley was facing multiple charges including open murder.

In court last week, he pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide.

He will be sentenced in December.