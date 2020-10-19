Petoskey Library Receives Grant for Outdoor WiFi

The Petoskey District Library now has outdoor WiFi.

The funding came from a grant connected to the CARES Act.

It allows the library to give people access to WiFi outside 24/7.

The library says it is accessible around the building and even as far away as across the street.

While you are able to access some library services, you don’t need a library card to use the WiFi.

The library’s director says this is a great way to continue and expand their services.

“That’s really important to us to provide a way for people to connect to the greater world through the internet,” said library director Val Meyerson.

The library also has public access computers and WiFi hotspots to loan out for members.