MTM On The Road: Platte River State Fish Hatchery Begins Process of Collecting Salmon Eggs

The state’s main salmon hatchery is right here in northern Michigan.

The Platte River State Fish Hatchery in Benzie County collects eggs from Atlantic, Chinook and coho Salmon to increase the populations.

This time of year is when the DNR starts to collect eggs. And while it’s open to the public, the fish hatchery is not conducting tours right now due to COVID-19.

The hatchery has a full system on how they boost the salmon population, including an incubator that holds the fish until they are ready to be released.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us those steps and giving us more information on why they do this.