Monday Marks The Last Day to Register to Vote Online in Michigan

Monday was the last day to register to vote, except at your local clerk’s office.

Before 2018 voters had to be registered 30 days before Election Day,

Now, voters can register up until Election Day at their local clerk’s office.

Voters must simply bring a photo ID showing proof of residency.

The Traverse City Clerk has some advice for voters that are unsure of their voter registration status.

“They should go to michigan.gov/vote to check their voter registration status. If, in fact, they’re not registered to vote I just urge them to go to their local clerk’s office sooner than later to get registered just because it gets the ball rolling,” said Benjamin Marentette, City Clerk.

As we get closer to Election Day the Traverse City clerk also encourages voters to hand deliver their absentee ballots to assure that clerks have their vote by 8 p.m. on Election Day.