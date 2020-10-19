Midland Contracting Company Begins Removing Debris from Sanford Dam

Crews are working to remove debris trapped on the Sanford Dam from the historic flood in May.

Fisher Contracting Co. in Midland is donating more than $150,000 in supplies and labor to help clean up the dam: removing pontoons, kayaks, refrigerators and even propane tanks that were swept away from properties.

J.W Fisher, president of Fisher Contracting says, “The area in front of the dam structure needs to be cleaned up so that it can be inspected, and people can decide what needs to be done. Right now, no one can get in there, divers can’t get in there.”

Once items are removed, homeowners will be able to reclaim them.

Rusty Friedle, project manager and estimator for Fisher Contracting, says “It’s just a process, people drive by that facility and see that debris they think once that’s’ gone, it’ll heal up, everyone will start healing up a little bit more.”

Fisher Contracting will be bringing in barges to clean off the dam. They hope to complete the cleanup in the next three weeks.