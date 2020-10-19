Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Speaks Before Committee Overseeing State’s COVID-19 Response

Monday morning, Michigan legislators held a special meeting with the Joint Committee in the state’s COVID-19 response.

They heard from the state’s Chief Medical Executive Doctor Joneigh Khaldun.

It has been nearly a month since Khaldun spoke during a state update with Governor Whitmer.

This gave lawmakers a chance to ask her directly how the state performed and where they fell short.

When the question of supplies came up, Khaldun pointed to federal help.

“It’s been very concerning to me that at a national level there was no national strategy. Quite frankly, there still is no national strategy for COVID-19. We fared much better in recent months and because of the actions of state government, I have been the last few months, we have received supplies as well and we appreciate those,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Most of the questioning in the meeting focused on the state’s response to the pandemic and not how we are dealing with it moving forward.