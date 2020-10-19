Manton Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Assault Cases Involving Minors

A Manton man will spend years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting two children.

A judge sentenced Nathan Helsel to five to 15 years in prison.

He must also register as a lifetime sex offender.

Helsel had pleaded guilty to third degree sex crimes with someone between the ages of 13 and 15.

As well as another third degree charge.

As part of a plea deal more serious charges were dropped.

Police say the crimes happened in Cedar Creek Township between late 2018 and the summer of 2019.