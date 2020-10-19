3 Northern Michigan Schools Closed Due to COVID-19 Cases

In this update, three Northern Michigan Schools are closed Monday due to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Two school districts are in Mecosta County, Big Rapids Public and Morley Stanwood High. The third school district is Manistee Public.

Big Rapids informed parents with this notice on Sunday. It says Monday will be used to contact trace and deep clean after the health department informed staff of “a couple more positive COVID-19 cases.”

And Morley Stanwood High School will be closed Monday after someone tested positive. The superintendent tells us students will be able to find their homework assignments on Google Classroom. Just last week, the Morley Stanwood was closed after some staff had to quarantine and there weren’t enough substitute teachers.

Manistee Schools say a high school student has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says they will thoroughly sanitize the building and work with the health department to contact trace and identify close contacts.

Just last week, a Kennedy Elementary staff member tested positive. The district closed the elementary school through Oct. 23.