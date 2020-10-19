Leland’s Old Art Building Raises Money To Buy Property From State

The Old Art Building in Leland is working toward buying their building.

Right now the state owns the property.

The Old Art Building hopes to raise $1.5 million to buy it.

They have until February, and they recently teamed up with members of the community to kick start the ‘Owning Our Future’ fundraiser.

“We have this wonderful challenge from our friends who own the main street gallery right down the street that if we could get 100 new donors to the campaign before the end of the year they would give us another 50,000 dollars,” said Becky Ross, Executive Director at the Old Art Building.

The Old Art Building houses the Leelanau Community Cultural Center.

