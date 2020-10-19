Jill Biden, Eric Trump to Campaign in Michigan Tuesday

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns will continue their push to win the state of Michigan on Tuesday.

The president’s son, Eric, will host a Make America Great Again event in Lansing at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, and will then campaign in Willis, south of Ann Arbor, at 6:30.

Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, will make four campaign stops throughout the state Tuesday.

She’ll start in Detroit at 2:30 before traveling to Madison Heights and Dearborn.

The former second lady will then wrap up in Saginaw at a car rally.

9&10 News will bring you complete coverage of their visits throughout the day.