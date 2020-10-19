Ivanka Trump, Pete Buttigieg Campaign for Votes in West Michigan

In just over two weeks, Michigan’s votes will be counted for the presidential race. Despite more than one million Michiganders already casting their ballots, the campaigns are swarming to earn every vote left.

Michigan has always been a big player in the election but right now the Republicans want to keep control and the Democrats want to take it back. That’s leading to campaign stops across the state with just 15 days left.

As you know all eyes are on Michigan right now,” said Pete Buttigieg, “It is all about Michigan.”

A one time opponent, now a surrogate, Buttigieg rallied in Grand Rapids, stumping for former Vice President Joe Biden to flip Michigan Blue again.

“Lifelong, rock rib Democrats and lifelong Republicans, up until now, coming together saying we need to do something better,” said Buttigieg t a crowd at Mitten Brewing Company.

The President’s daughter, Ivanka, also in town giving a different view.

“The love you receive from people from across the country, first of all, far outweighs the negativity that is very prevalent in the Beltway,” said Ivanka Trump.

Speaking in front of about 100 people, Ivanka gave insight into her job at the White House and the job her father has done over the past 4 years.

“To get Congress to approve $4 trillion of relief within a matter of weeks,” says Ivanka, “Is amazing.”

Meanwhile across town, Buttigieg disagreed. Despite talking points, the president has missed the overall point according to him.

“Talking about the basics, talking about how our every day lives are affected by who’s in power,” says Buttigieg, “You’ve got a president who I just don’t think is that concerned about what is happening to folks like us.”

“He always gives a straight answer, right?” said Ivanka, “He gets asked the question and he gives an answer. That’s the only way he knows how to be.”

Polls show a sizable lead for Biden. They also showed Trump trailing four years ago. And like in 2016, the Trumps are again blitzing Michigan, while the Biden’s are shifting to max protect.

“This could be a close election,” says Buttigieg, “It looks like we’re winning right now but we can’t leave anything to chance.”

The campaigning is just going to continue Tuesday. Eric Trump will be in the Lansing area for a handful of stops while Jill Biden will be on the east side of the state.