High Water Levels Cause Problems at Manistee’s Orchard Beach

High water levels in Manistee are causing some problems for properties near the water.

Pictures show the change to the gabion baskets that are in front of the stairs at Orchard Beach.

Gabion baskets are wire baskets filled with rock designed to prevent erosion.

They were used to stabilize the bottom of the bluff where the stairs are.

Officials say that as the water levels rose, the sand they were sitting on washed away causing them to tip over and collapse.