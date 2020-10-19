Healthy Living: Opioid Free Pain Relief

Overusing opioids has become a public health crisis.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 130 Americans die every day from opioid overdose, and prescription opioids contribute to 35% of those deaths.

Doctors at Rush University Medical Center have found a way to treat pain without relying heavily on narcotics.

Courtney Doyle has the details in Healthy Living.

Dr. Singh says pain medications not only have side effects like shortness of breath and bowel and constipation issues, they also lead to increased medical costs and longer hospital stays.

He hopes patients across the country advise their physicians to start using the program.