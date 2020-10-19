Grand Traverse County’s Paradise Twp. Seeks Emergency Services Millage

Some voters in Grand Traverse County will be deciding whether to support their first responders. Residents of Paradise Township – in and around the Village of Kingsley – will be voting on a new millage.

When the Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department dissolved in 2018, the Paradise Township Emergency Services Department was born. Since then, Paradise Township Emergency Services Fire Chief Bill Parker says, “The call volumes are going up. The guys are staying really busy with the increased call volume. With this current staffing model though we’ve seen a reduction of our insurance rating in the area.” That improved ISO rating (now a “3”) can mean better insurance rates for homeowners.

The township’s initial millage is expiring, so now they’re coming back to voters with another request. “We now have two guys here all the time, 24/7. It’s a different service now. And we have a great on-call staff that when those calls get serious, we have people coming in from the community to help out the duty crew.”

The Paradise Township Fire Protection Services millage asks voters for 1.9 mils over the next four years. The fire chief says this millage is essential for their operations. “With that increased service that citizens are getting, there is a cost with that. That’s what the 1.9 (mils) will go to. Maintaining our staffing levels and also for prediction of the future of capital improvements we need to make.”

Chief Parker says since the creation of the new department, residents have seen faster response times. Along with two on-duty staff and increased call volume, it all requires equipment that’s in good condition. “Between new air packs, turnout gear the guys need to have and gets rotated out, eventually looking at a new tanker. The tanker we have here is on the older side.”

The Chief says they’ll also be looking at stretching their dollars to purchase a new ambulance.