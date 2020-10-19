Elk Rapids Native American Education Program Recieves 3D Printer Donation

The Elk Rapids Schools’ Native American Education Program got a generous donation from some local nonprofits.

Newton’s Road and the Elk Rapids Rotary Club donated a 3D printer to the school’s Native American Education Program. The goal is to promote STEM, math and science, with Native American students in the school.

“I just think that bringing this in is a good idea because kids can learn about trial and error and learn about math and actually having fun,” said fifth grader Merrick Peters. “Instead of boring math tests, staying in class for an hour doing language arts, it actually brings some fun into it.”

The students are planning to work with the Elk Rapids Library and Rotary Club to create a miniature Elk Rapids village from 100 years ago.