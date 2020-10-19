Census Bureau: Michigan Finishes 8th for Self-Response Rate

The U.S. Census Bureau says Michigan finished 8th in the U.S. for its self-response rate.

It’s Michigan’s best performance since at least 1990.

They say almost 100% of Michigan households in the state have been counted.

The lowest self-responding Michigan counties include Lake with 27%, Keweenaw with 30%, Oscoda with 33%, Mackinac with 34%, and Alcona with 38%.

The census also says six counties had a big increase in response between the 2010 census and the 2020 census.

Those counties include Livingston, Macomb, Eaton, St. Clair, Emmet, and Benzie.