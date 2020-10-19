Benzie Area Christian Neighbors Seeks Food Pantry Volunteers

Benzie Area Christian Neighbors needs your help.

They’re looking for more volunteers.

The food pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Between the colder weather and the pandemic, they have fewer volunteers with a growing demand.

BACN’s Director of Operations, Michelle Northrup, says keeping their volunteers and the community safe is their top priority.

“We take our safety of volunteers very seriously and we are hoping there are some people out there that could give us some time because without are volunteers we cannot serve,” said Northrup.

For information on how to volunteer, click here.