Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Downtown Traverse City Park Street Condo

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to a beautiful luxury condo at the corner of Park and Front Streets in the heart of Downtown Traverse City with an industrial look but plenty of warmth and comfort.

“We are directly on Front Street downtown Traverse City, fourth floor above the Grand Traverse Pie Company, the Bay is about a two minute walk and we’re in proximity to everything, entertainment, dining food, you name it,” said Joe Campo, realtor for Schaub Team Premier Realty.

It’s an amazing location with a bird’s eye view of the hustle and bustle of downtown Traverse City.

“We have five banks of windows that run the width of Front Street and so, you know, natural light, you know on all four seasons is extremely important to remember,” said Campo. “From an entertainment standpoint you have people over from holidays; the parades, the New Year’s ball drop is all right outside the window so I mean you can’t ask for a better view.”

Within the windows is a stunning, sleek condo that optimizes its space with style.

“The attention to detail is second to none. It’s fully custom from the windows to the doors. There’s actually even a spiral staircase that utilizes about another 200 square feet on the third floor, all built in Traverse City,” he said. “There’s a kitchen island, bathroom sink solid pieces of concrete. All of the fixtures, everything is unique in its own way.”

Sliding, industrial glass and steel doors can be closed to lend some privacy to the beautiful master suite with its spacious walk-in closet and modern master bath.

The music studio on the opposite end of the main floor has its own full bath with an adorable, vintage claw foot tub.

The entire space is bathed in natural light, even the hidden pantry that’s tucked away behind the amazing kitchen.

This space is just the right balance of cool and comfort.

“It’s easy to walk in here and there’s certainly industrial design elements throughout the entire space but even with that sort of, you know, feel. I mean, it feels like home in here,” said Campo.

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

