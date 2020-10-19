$3.6 Million Available to Target Invasive Species in Michigan

More than $3 million will be used to target invasive species in our state.

Michigan’s Invasive Species Grant Program is now accepting applications.

The program is part of a statewide initiative launched back in 2014 to help prevent, detect and control invasive species in Michigan.

It’s a joint effort of the departments of Natural Resources, Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and Agriculture and rural development.

Applicants can take part in a two-part webinar on November 5 to learn more about the program, and proposals will be accepted through December 11.